JOHNSON CITY, Tenn- Pitching took center stage Tuesday, as the third 4,000+ crowd of the season saw the Doughboys defeat Elizabethton 4-1.

The game would start off strong for Johnson City as Justin Guliano would pitch a scoreless inning, setting up Johnson City for a Cody Miller takeover in the bottom of the inning.

The win moved the Doughboys back above .500 at 4-3 on the season, with an opportunity to sweep Elizabethton tomorrow at 7.

Tomorrow will be the first U.S. Army Wednesday of the season, with Johnson City wearing special camo jerseys for every home Wednesday this season.