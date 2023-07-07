JOHNSON CITY, Tenn – Pitching would be the name of the game for the Doughboys, using just two pitchers in a 5-2 win over Elizabethton.

The game would start slow on both sides, with just one baserunner reaching in the first two innings of the game.

The Doughboys would close out the 5-2 win for the 3,940 in attendance, putting the Doughboys back up to a four-game lead in the division, ahead of Elizabethton and Kingsport.

The Doughboys go on the road to face Bristol for the first time this season tomorrow at 6:00.

###

Greeneville, TN – The Greeneville Flyboys had double the hits of the Burlington Sock Puppets on Friday night, but Greeneville still lost, 7-2.

The Flyboys (12-15) had a hit in every inning except the ninth and 14 in total, but the Sock Puppets (18-9) turned two double plays and caused Greeneville to strand 11 runners to win by five on seven hits.

The Flyboys spoiled the shutout in the seventh inning when Jack Mosh drove home Saborn Campbell. It was RBI 13 for Mosh who leads the league in on base percentage at .500.