JOHNSON CITY, Tenn: A day off wouldn’t deem beneficial for the Doughboys as they took the first loss of 2023, 14-5, to Princeton.

The game didn’t start off the Doughboys way, as Princeton would load the bases, and clear the bases with a 2 run double, en route to a four run first inning.

The deficit proved to be too much for Johnson CIty, as they’d fall 14-5 on Thursday night.

The loss was the first loss of the season for the Doughboys, and the first loss altogether since July 27th, 2022.

The Doughboys will look to split the series tomorrow night in special Make-A-Wish jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, as well as postgame fireworks.