JOHNSON CITY, Tenn: A back and forth slugfest went in the direction of Kingsport as the Doughboys lost 14-10 on Monday.

The game started loud for the Doughboys, as Cole Tremain hit a two-run home run to open up the scoring in the first. The home run was the Doughboys’ first at home this season.

Kingsport pitcher Cole Hales would be able to shut down what was a smoking hot Johnson City offense, as the Doughboys would fail to score in each of the final four innings.

Johnson City would go down in order to end the ballgame.

The loss moves the Doughboys to 2-9 on the season, with a trip to Kingsport coming up tomorrow.