JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachian League has the night off, but one Johnson City Doughboy coach is using the free time to work on her skills while trying to make Team USA women’s baseball team.

Doughboys coach Jacqui Reynolds will travel out to the Cubs spring training facility in Arizona this weekend after being invited to try out for Team USA baseball.

Reynolds tried out in 2016 and didn’t make the top 40 and then she tried out again in 2018 making the top 40. Only the top 20 make the team. The pitcher says playing for her country has always been a dream, so hopefully the third time is a charm.

“Be an awesome experience just to be able to play for my country because I haven’t gotten the chance to do that. I’ve played, since 2016, baseball and I’ve played in many different parks and stuff. So it’s just going to be a good thing to be able to actually play for my country.” I mean, I consider myself a pitcher, so I pitch on all the teams that I play for. So I do pretty well most of the time. So I want to continue doing that as well. And I can start, I can release, I can close so, you know, if they need an arm, I’m going to say yes. Like, Hey, can you pitch you? I don’t care if it’s, you know, three days in a row or five days in a row. I just want to be on the mound.”

Reynolds is hoping to make the travel roster that will play in the World Cup qualifier in Canada.