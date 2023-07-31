Johnson City, TN — The Appalachian league came to an end tonight and ironically the two teams that will play for the championship on Wednesday have faced each other since Saturday.

The West champion Johnson City Doughboys who are (35-10) hosted (29-19) Burlington.

Another great crowd for tonight’s game imagine what Wednesday’s will be like. 2nd inning and Doughboys trailing 4-3 Jack Pokorak homers (1) on a fly ball to left field It was a 2 run tater…This game was tied at 4-all

3rd inning Doughboys trailing 6-4 when Cameron King singles on a line drive to rightfield, Christian Toledo and Amman Dewberry score. This game was tied at 6-all. Bottom of the 5th the Doughboys led 8-6 when this passed ball by catcher Tommy Walker allows Logan Sutter to score…It was 9-6..

Doughboys hang on to win 11-8…While everybody in this league is learning, they would like to top it off with a title.