JOHNSON CITY, Tenn- Early and often was the theme for the Doughboys Monday, using a five run second en route to a 10-6 win over Greeneville.

The win, the fourth in a row, and fifth in six games for Johnson City puts the Doughboys at 21-8 on the season, staying six games ahead of Elizabethton in the Appalachian League West.

The Doughboys will look for five in a row, and to sweep Greeneville tomorrow at Pioneer Park at 7:00, before an off-day Wednesday.

###

In Elizabethton tonight the Rivers Riders were hosting the Stateliners from Bristol. 1st inning SW VA native Seth Buchanan grounds out, third baseman Austen Jaslove for the out that ends the inning.

3rd inning and Still no score Thomas Gould batting, Joe Cardinale picked off and caught stealing 2nd base. Top of the 4th Baker Cox brings the heat to strike Joe Kinneberg for the 2nd out

Bottom of the 4th Matthew Boynton strikes out Keaton Cottam to end the inning. River Riders win 9-3