Tri-Cities, TN —

On the diamond in Kingsport tonight the Axmen played host to the Burlington Sock Puppets.

In the bottom of the first, Jake Perry line drives to left field to send Nate Anderson in for the score, who takes some extra precaution with the slide.

Top of the second, Burlington’s Jeider Hernandez grounds out to the shortstop, who sends it to 1st base where Jake Perry makes the acrobat catch. The Axmen then close out the half inning with the next batter.

Scary sight in the bottom of the 4th as Kingsport’s Sam Peterson is hit in the head by a pitch, but shows enormous grit as he walks it off on his way to first base.

Same inning, 2 batters later, Aaron Casillas singles on the line drive, which sends in Jake Perry to secure the run, as the Axmen go on to win in commanding fashion 7 to 0.

More Appy League action tonight, the Johnson City Doughboys paid a visit to the Bristol State Liners.

Through the first 5 innings the State Liners held on to a 4 to 3 lead. However, the Doughboys benefited from a pair of wild pitches from the State Liners, which sent Robert Pena and Caleb Hobson in for scores.

Bottom of the 5th, the State Liners are able to bounce back with a line drive from Gage Adams that would send in Karson Kennedy for a score, tying the game back up at 5 a piece.

In the same inning, the Doughboy pitcher would give the State Liners the opportunity for a score by committing a balk, sending Ramon Jimerson to first base and Gage Adams in for the Bristol score.

The State Liners are able to hold on late for the win tonight, beating The Doughboys 8 to 5.