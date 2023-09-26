Tri-Cities, TN — On the pitch Dobyns-Bennett, the big 6 leader, was facing West Ridge, the score was 6-0, when we arrived, not long after halftime, Ava Flanary, with some nice foot work, puts another point on the board for the Indians.

After a period of no scores, Kaylee Menya takes the ball down the field, with 16 minutes left in the second half, adding on to the lead, making the score 8-0. London Taylor, with great momentum, dribbles the ball, using her head and her feet, right back down the field for a goal, coming from the left side and ending the game.

Final score Indians 9, Wolves- 0

On the volleyball court tonight Virginia High was home against Lebanon. Lady Bearcats got things started when they swing it around to Ellie Cobb and she finishes with the kill. More from the Lady Bearcats when they set up Carlee Kenney for the little two hand tap over the net for the point.

Lady Pioneers fight back when they leave it for Jaiden Fields who delivers the smash across the next for the score. Pioneers win 3-1