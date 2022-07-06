Greeneville, TN — One last day off here for the Appalachian League before they return to action on Thursday … The teams are just about at the halfway point of this 58-game season … and right now – there’s still plenty up for grabs in the West Division

A season ago … The Greeneville Flyboys were crowned Appy League champs in dramatic walk-off fashion … A huge feather in the cap for the organization in the first year of the new format … This season … Greeneville sits dead even … at 15-15 … But after a slow start – the 2022 squad is starting to pick up some momentum … Manager Jermaine Curtis says there’s a desire to repeat as champions this summer – for sure … But he’s most proud of the growth the roster has shown in just over a month.

“I think we’ve been doing a great job – these guys came out here and from where they started to where they are right now, I mean you’ve gotta be happy for them. You’ve gotta be proud as a community, as well, because now we’re starting to win, we’re starting to get in our stride. But, more so, these guys are developing – they’re getting better.”

Greeneville returns to the diamond on Thursday at Bluefield … First pitch is set for 6:30…