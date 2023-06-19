GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Former Blue Devils’ standout, Bradley Dean, turned in his best season of basketball at the collegiate level this past winter.

The guard scored 21.4 points per game at UVA Wise, while chipping in nearly five rebounds and four assists per contest. His efforts helped lead the Highland Cavs to their first winning season in more than a decade, as well as the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) championship game.

Dean earned SAC Player of the Year honors, while also being named an NCAA Division II Honorable Mention All-American.

It’s no wonder that when the Gate City native announced his entrance into the transfer portal, there were plenty of teams interested in Dean’s talents.

He eventually decided to spend the upcoming season at the Division I level with Miami (OH). It’s a decision that, essentially, boiled down to a single phone call.

“Coach Steele called me and within five minutes he was like, ‘We’re coming to Gate City – we’re going to have lunch at Pizza Plus’ and I was like ‘That sounds good with me,'” Dean recalled. “That meant a lot to me that a coaching staff would drive, I think it’s about five hours, to come have a lunch with me and go right back home.”

“I had a great visit and just kind of fell in love with Oxford and everything that Miami of Ohio is about,” he said. “I’m excited for this next step of the journey.”

The Red Hawks finished with a record of 12-20 last season and a 6-12 mark in the Mid-American Conference.