Greeneville, TN — 2023 NJCAA Div. 3 baseball world series semi-finals between Northern Essex vs Dallas Eastfield at Pioneer Park. Dallas Eastfield got started quickly…. This pitch gets away from the catcher a run scores easily to make the game 1-0

Few batters later Jayden Morgan hits this pitch high and deep into the sun…. Centerfielder couldn’t find it and neither could our videographer, it ended up in leftfield…Guss Whitt would race home and it was 2-0

More from Dallas when River Curs pops this up to short rightfield…Angel Rodriguez would come home and score it was 3-0 in the first. It only took 5 innings as Dallas won 12-1 and will now face RCSJ Glouster for the championship Thursday at 3