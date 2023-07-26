ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — We continue our high school football previews by making a stop in Elizabethton where the Cyclones are getting ready for the season to start.

Last season was not a typical year. Everyone knew there could be a drop-off after losing some of the best talent in the school’s history. The Cyclones started the season with three losses in a row and four of the first five.

But these freshmen, sophomores, and juniors grew up and they rebounded with five wins in a row to finish the season and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Now they are hoping that momentum continues this season.

“Well, I think last season just kind of provides an opportunity that, you know, even though sometimes you may lose a game, you still have an opportunity to win a state championship,” Coach Shawn Witten. “You know, you got to learn from your mistakes and keep evolving, keep adapting and keep working hard. And I think our guys will be right there.”

The Cyclones open the season on Aug. 18 on the road against Science Hill, a game you can see on News Channel 11.