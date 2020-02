ELIZABETHTON, Tenn (WJHL) – Just a few days after the memorial service to remember him, dozens took part in a fun run and walk to once again honor Doctor Josh Wandell.

The 3K memorial run and walk was held Sunday afternoon at East Side Elementary, where Dr. Wandell was principal.

He passed away last week following a seven-year battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The school hosts a yearly “Race for Wandell,” which is Tennessee’s only certified 3K event.