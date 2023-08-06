JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan South graduate and Kingsport native, Nick Cohen, played well in the Opening Round of the 2023 Tillinghast Invitational on Saturday. A score of two-under (70) was good enough to put him in Sunday’s final group.

With the trophy on the line Sunday, he went even lower, carding a six-under (66) to win his first Tillinghast Invitational trophy with a score of eight-under par (136).

Cohen birdied five of his final six holes in a performance that invoked cheers from the spectators at his home course of Johnson City Country Club.

“Kind of an advantage on these guys where I play this course about every day,” he said after the win. “So, nothing is new to me. I hit these shots day in and day out, so I tried to treat today like it was any other round with the guys, having fun.”

As a former winner of the East Tennessee Amateur tournament, Cohen was delighted to add this accomplishment to his resume, as well.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to win this for a long time. So, to now have the ETA and the Tillinghast, it feels great.”

Church Hill’s Lucas Armstrong finished tied-second with a weekend score of 139 (-5), while 2023 Ridgefields winner and Kingsport native, Brandon Worley, finished the tournament with a score of 142 (-2).

Mike Poe claimed the Senior Championship in a playoff, defeating Joe Brooks on Sunday. Both men shot an impressive 142 (-2) on the weekend.

Mike Freels (140) took home the Super Senior Championship by a seven-stroke margin.