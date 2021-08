COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – A Coeburn Little League player has won the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby national championship.

Brooklyn Rutherford originally won in Coeburn before moving onto the East region and qualifying for the national event.

The competition was held Tuesday, August 24 at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, PA. Brooklyn competed with the top eight U.S. players out of 6,400 total participants.

The event will be televised on Sunday, August 29 at 1 p.m. on ESPN.