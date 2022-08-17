Blacksburg, VA — The biggest question in Blacksburg has been answered by first year head coach Brent Pry and that was who would be under center when the Hokies take the field for their season opener Sept. 2nd at Old Dominion.

It appears Marshall transfer Grant Wells has won the battle between transfers to be Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound redshirt junior from Charleston, West Virginia, started two seasons at Marshall, throwing for 5,623 yards and 34 touchdowns with 23 interceptions…

The frontrunner for the job coming out of spring ball, Wells beat out South Carolina transfer Jason Brown.

“Feel very fortunate to have a No. 1 like Grant that’s had an exceptional camp very accurate great ball placement great decision making and then to have a guy like Jason on the ready if we need him.”

“I thought I had a pretty camp I felt really good coming out of spring ball and we worked really hard over the summer I think that showed off in camp and let’s keep this thing rolling.”