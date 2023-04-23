BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland descended upon Bristol Motor Speedway in the summer of 2022 to entertain fans with various races and stunts on the concrete.

On Saturday, McFarland and his friends returned to put on show on the Bristol clay.

When the sun went down, the main events started up. The All-Star Compacts main event went first. The 30-lap race was won by Brad Chandler in the No. 47 car, thanks to a savvy inside pass on the final lap.

Then, it was time for Cleetus himself in the Danger Ranger on Dirt race. Dozens of tricked-out Ford Ranger pick-up trucks lined up for the 60-lap event. But, the field didn’t even complete one lap before complete chaos broke loose on the backstretch. A huge wreck led to major damage, including knocking three trucks out of the race.

When the dust settled, former NASCAR Tuck Series driver, Keith McGee, came away with the win, as McFarland finished 25th following a blown motor.