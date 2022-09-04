BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday that featured a pair of burnout contests and a Stadium Super Trucks race, the fans returned to Bristol Motor Speedway for more action on Sunday afternoon.

It began with a second Stadium Super Trucks race – 15 laps around and through the storied speedway to decide a winner. Weekend host, Cleetus McFarland held the lead for much of the race, but was overtaken by Robert Stout on the final lap.

“Bristol is awesome – to be here in Bristol – the only thing sad is there’s only one side of the grandstands full,” professional driver Robby Gordon said. “I’ve got my original partner, Clyde Stacy, who helped me build Stadium Super Trucks, is a local here at Bristol. This was one of his dreams, so it was cool to see that coming together too.”

Once the ramps were cleared from the concrete track, qualifying for the Bristol 1000 began. The race featured nearly 30 Youtubers, race car drivers and other media personalities, as they battled for 100 laps in used Crown Victorias.

Professional driver and Discovery Channel personality, Brad Deberti, took the checkered flag on Sunday evening to win the first-ever Bristol 1000.