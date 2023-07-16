KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the most highly-anticipated events of Fun Fest, and a major race for U.S. men’s track and field, faced some added adversity in the Model City on Saturday night.

Thunderstorms forced the cancelation of the kids race, but organizers did ensure the Crazy 8s 3K and 8K events went on after a one hour delay.

Hundreds of runners crouched at the starting line across from Dobyns-Bennett High School, but the major focus was on those at the front of the pack. Once again, the Crazy 8s 8K served as the USATF Men’s 8K championship race.

Clayton Young came storming to the finish line in front of a competitive field, claiming victory with a time of 22:45.

The former All-American at BYU overcame not only the weather, but also injury, to call himself a champion.

“Feels incredible,” he said standing in J. Fred Johnson Stadium. “You know, I had knee surgery about 20 weeks ago. And so coming off that and being able to get a good build and come out here into Kingsport and really showcase what I’ve worked on with the help of all those around me has been a dream.”

“It’s been wonderful,” he continued. “So it feels incredible to win – [I’m] kind of on a redemption tour.”

Along with being named USATF 8K champion, Young takes home a winning prize of $5,000.

Andrew Colley finished in second (22:49), while Isai Rodriguez (22:50) finished right on his heels in third place.

For full results, click here.