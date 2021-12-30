Chattanooga bests Bucs in SoCon opener

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball led the homestanding Mocs 12-11 early in the first half on Thursday night. But, Chattanooga ripped off eleven-consecutive points to retake a lead they would never give back, going on to win, 82-52.

The Bucs struggled from the floor, shooting 36 percent (18-50) and just 27.8 percent (5-18) from behind the arc.

The Mocs, on the other hand, poured on the points. They shot nearly 50 percent from the floor (32-66) and knocked down nine three-pointers on the night.

Chattanooga also out-rebounded the visiting Bucs, 47-26, which included 18 offensive rebounds for the Mocs.

Ty Brewer led ETSU with 15 points and five rebounds, while Jaden Seymour added 11 points and four boards. Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith scored a game-best 17 points, as Silvio DeSousa notched a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double.

ETSU (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) will play its next game on Wednesday, January 5 when they play host to VMI at 7 p.m. Saturday’s contest with Western Carolina was postponed earlier this week due to COVID-19 issues with the Catamounts program.