CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools announced on Tuesday that two new coaches will be joining Unaka Middle and Hunter Elementary this upcoming school year.

According to the school system, Zach Naylor is the new Unaka Middle School football coach, and Jeff Peters will coach girls basketball for Hunter Elementary and Unaka.

School officials said in a release that girls in grades 6-8 at Unaka and Hunter will play basketball together this season.