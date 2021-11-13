Bucs triumph in Blue Ridge Border Battle, 56-35

Cullowhee, N.C. (WJHL) – ETSU outpaced Western Carolina on the road Saturday afternoon, as both Buccaneers running backs set records.

With a six-yard score in the first quarter, Quay Holmes became the program leader in touchdowns (45) and points scored (270).

“I’m just glad I was able to do that, that’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I’ve came here and just try to leave a legacy and I’m just glad I was able to do that and I give God the glory for it,” he said.

Senior Jacob Saylors toted the ball 19 times for 266 yards, which broke a Buccaneers’ single-game rushing record.

“Honestly I don’t even know, everything that I do on the field is God-given,” Saylors said. “I can’t speak for myself it’s a God-given ability.”

Holmes and Saylors combined for 481 yards and six touchdowns against the Catamounts.

Because of the clinic put on by the ETSU running backs, Tyler Riddell’s numbers were modest. He completed 6-of-16 pass attempts for 75 yards and a touchdown. He also added a rushing touchdown in the second half.

Western Carolina was led by its quarterback Rogan Wells. The Tusculum transfer aired it out 42 times on the afternoon. He completed 29 of those attempts for 385 yards, four scores and a pair of interceptions.

The ETSU defense also came up with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in the winning effort.

“It’s kind of the way we’ve played all year,” head coach Randy Sanders said. “We’ve created some turnovers, we’ve created a lot of turnovers when defensively when we get inside our own 20-yard line and tonight was no different.”

The Bucs’ victory was the first at Western Carolina since the program returned to action back in 2015.

Mercer will visit Johnson City on Saturday, November 20 to close out the ETSU regular season slate. Kickoff on Senior Day is scheduled for 1 p.m.