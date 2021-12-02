Bucs lose first half advantage, fall at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WJHL) – ETSU led by as many as 13 points in the first half at UAB on Wednesday night. The Bucs unloaded five three-pointers in the first eleven minutes of the game to build that advantage.

However, the Blue and Gold’s shooting leveled out and the Blazers chipped away slowly. The home team took an early second half lead they would not concede, winning 70-56.

Ledarrius Brewer turned in a double-double for the Bucs with 15 points and ten rebounds, while freshman Mohab Yasser contributed eight points and six boards.

UAB’s KJ Buffen dominated the paint throughout the contest, cashing in on 20 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.

ETSU out-rebounded the Blazers, 45-35, but their defense was as advertised. They forced the Bucs into 18 turnovers and came up with ten steals.

ETSU (5-3) will return to Freedom Hall on Saturday, December 4. Tip-off against Lenoir-Rhyne is slated for 7:30 p.m.