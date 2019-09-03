Bucs Building Themselves Up After Appalachian State Loss

East Tennessee faces Shorter for the first time in program history on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Despite struggling in the second half, the Buccaneers found plenty of positives from their 42-7 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday.

East Tennessee surrendered only 153 total yards in the first half to an experienced Mountaineers squad and trailed 14-0 at halftime. This type of success is crucial for Buccaneers head coach Randy Sanders and his team, but they will need to continue to focus on themselves against Shorter.

“We’re on to game two…opportunity number two. I told them don’t worry about the name on the jersey, the color of the uniform, the logo on the helmet or anything else, it’s not about who we play, it’s about us,” Sanders said. “I thought we went to App and wasn’t intimated by the atmosphere, because we were worried about us.”

The Bucs and the Hawks kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.