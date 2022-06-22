JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “The Basketball Tournament”, a $1 million, winner-take-all event is set to return next month – and a group of ETSU alumni will be among the team competing for the championship.

The Bucketneers will return in 2022 after an impressive run to the Sweet 16 last summer, upsetting a handful of teams in Charleston, West Virginia. Team Sideline Cancer eventually ended the former Bucs’ run on a late-game winning shot.

There was a certain Cinderella quality about the Bucketneers a summer ago, but this summer they won’t be sneaking up on anyone.

TBT released the 64-team bracket for this summer’s event on Wednesday and the Bucketneers will be a No. 2 seed in the West Virginia Region, behind only the top seed and region host, Best Virginia.

The team will face Fully Loaded in its First Round matchup in Charleston, West Virginia. Tip-off is slated for 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.