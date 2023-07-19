Bristol, VA — Not sure if either of the Buchanan brothers from Lebanon will get a chance to play in the new facility, but right now they’re enjoying playing along side each other for the first time since their high school team won the first of 2 state championships over the last 5 years….

Stateliners pitcher Matthew Buchanan who currently plays for the University of Virginia did everything he could to be on the same team with his brother Seth who plays shortstop for maybe the final time.

“That’s been another dream come true. As I’ve said before, no, it’s been great. Never thought we’d get a chance to play again together again. So this opened up, and I jumped at it as soon as I could. So it’s been fun. Just want to soak it in the last few weeks we got. So it’s been exciting.”

“It’s awesome. It’s just. It’s always nice to have a familiar face and just have somebody you’re comfortable with. He can see a lot of things that I’m doing. He’ll pick up on a lot of stuff, and he can correct me in some ways. So that’s probably the biggest key, just because he can always mentor, which he’s done for for a lot of years now. So he can see it now.”

As I mentioned Matthew plays for the Cavs, while Seth will join the VMI Keydets, so there is a good chance they play against each other in the future