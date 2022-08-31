(WJHL) — On a day NFL teams was trimming their rosters down to the initial 53, the new is good for Southwest Virginia native James Mitchell who made the cut.

The Lions are a little heavy at tight end, but that makes sense considering new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was the tight ends coach before moving to the OC job, and that position will play heavily into his scheme.

The former Union High School star played in two of Detroit’s three preseason games and got in on 17 snaps….. Mitchell, was selected in the 5th round of the NFL draft even after missing almost all of the 2021 season with Virginia Tech with a knee injury…

It’s important to note this is an initial 53-man roster because more moves could be on the horizon throughout the week as players become available around the league.