(Blacksburg, VA) — The top prospect for the Kansas City Royals baseball team is Bristol native Gavin Cross and today he was back in Blacksburg watching his former Virginia Tech Hokies dismantle the ETSU Bucs 15-5.

Cross, was Drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the 9th pick in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB draft…

The outfielder or first baseman started off in Arizona before coming back to the Carolina League to play for the Columbia Fireflies…They’re he batted .293 with 7 homeruns, 29 hits and 22 rbis’…

It’s only a matter of time before he’s called up to the big league, where even there I don’t think you’ll see Cross change who he is.

“Some thing that always goes back to me is always try and be where your feet are and then whatever brings be there stay where my feet are whether it’s a game or workout whatever it maybe back home with my family just trying to be a good person rest will handle itself.”