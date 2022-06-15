Blacksburg, VA — Prime contributors on one of the finest Virginia Tech baseball teams ever to grace Blacksburg, have been named to the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Atlantic All-Region Teams, and one of those five is Bristol native Gavin Cross.

Cross, a third-year outfielder earned a selection to the Atlantic All-Region Second Team.

Cross put the wheels of Tech’s lineup in motion, recording 14 doubles, eight triples, and 17 home runs while leading the Hokies in runs scored (70).

The left-hander batted .328 and slugged .660 to the tune of 50 RBIs, remaining perfect for the season in stolen base attempts at 12-for-12.