Columbia, SC — Bristol native Gavin Cross finally got a chance to play in front of the Columbia Fireflies home crowd tonight after being moved up from the Arizona complex last week.

Cross, has been on fire lately and leading the Fireflies to their second series of the season 4 days ago when he smashed a two-run, it was his first homerun for the neon and navy…

Tonight, didn’t have a home run, but he did give the home fans something to cheer about in the bottom of the sixth…Cross slices it to left…the outfielder falls down…helping Cross reach second with a stand up double…he also had two walks tonight and 2 runs so not a bad home debut…

Two batters later…Cayden Wallace brings cross home from third with an RBI triple to center field…tying the game up at four…Fireflies go on to win 6-4.