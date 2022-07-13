Johnson City, TN — Almost every little boy that starts off playing baseball, thinks of one day making it to the big leagues….. For Bristol native Gavin Cross that dream will come true on Sunday night when the major baseball draft gets underway.

The former Tennessee High Viking and Virginia Tech outfielder is projected in mock drafts to go possibly in the top 10 or hopefully no higher than the 14th pick. Cross who was twice a first-team All-ACC honoree hit .340 over the course of his college career with 132 runs, 13 triples and 28 homers.

Earlier today the junior joined me on “First at Four,” to talk about the anticipation of fulfilling a live long dream.

“I will get a little nervous on Sunday but this is the fun time right now you are not playing or doing anything crazy so just relaxing and looking forward to the next opportunity with which ever team that may be and just having fun and play that would be pretty cool to have that growing up I just wanted to play the game as long as I can I put myself in good position to be drafted pretty high hopefully coming Sunday and just get to work and try and make my way through the ranks and to the big leagues being drafted will be really cool but it’s just another stepping stone to where I want to get to.”