Blacksburg, VA — “He can operate offensively unlike many guys. There’s not a lot of guys that are pure hitters, says Hokies head coach John Szefc”

Well, not many elite players can match Gavin on (Nat sounds) and off the field…

“I don’t think he totes around a big ego, a lot of guys with that type of fanfare, there’s a huge suitcase of ego that they tote around, says Szefc.”

“Baseball is so humbling and it doesn’t take more than one guy to win a game, so if you go 0-1 one day, bounce back the next day that’s what I like about it according to Hokies OF Gavin Cross”

But there are very few days number 19 struggles at the plate. The Five-Time 2022 Preseason All-American is batting 333 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs through 27 games this season,

“The opportunity I had to come here and play early, learn from some older guys and really take my summer experiences and learn from those guys too, just put it all together too and trust myself, says Cross”

That confidence is contagious with big-league clubs…The Bristol, Tennessee native is a consensus first-round pick in MLB’s July Draft.

Cross says “To have a chance to be drafted that high would obviously be a dream come true, I think a lot of hard work has gone into it and natural ability.”

Coach Szefc says “Why he’s getting that kind of hype, it’s not just because he’s this type of guy from Bristol who’s a nice guy and has had some success in the A-C-C…

And that’s not going to change anytime soon…

“I don’t want to be a top-10 pick, I want to be a top-10 pick because I’m one of the best top 10 players and play the game for a long time, says Cross”

Just like his hitting…Gavin’s love for the game is unlike many players…