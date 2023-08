BRISTOL (WJHL) — On the baseball diamond, Bristol native Gavin Cross is on the move along with eight other royals in a flurry of prospect promotions.

This afternoon the Royals promoted Cross from High-A Quad Cities to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

With over 407 plate appearances at Quad Cities this season, the 22-year-old outfielder slashed .206/.300/.383 with 12 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 94 games.