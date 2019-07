The Pirates scored early and often in their 11-0 victory over the Cardinals

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) Bristol had no problem scoring Friday night, chalking up two or more runs in five out of nine frames to secure an 11-0 victory over Johnson City at Boyce Cox Field.

The Pirates look to make it two-straight wins when they travel to Pulaski Saturday night, while the Cardinals hope to rebound as they head to Elizabethton.