KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a few years away from the Model City, the professional golfing event – World Long Drive (WLD) – will make its return to Northeast Tennessee this August.

Players and leaders of the league stood alongside Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and Visit Kingsport’s Frank Lett on Thursday morning to officially announce the upcoming event at the Cattails at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

The WLD held back-to-back events here in 2018 and 2019, but at that time, the league was under different leadership. Now, with GF Sports & Entertainment at the helm, the event is back.

President Shawn Tilger said it didn’t take long to reconnect with the Tri-Cities after acquiring the WLD in January.

“I called a lot of the previous owners, stakeholders, athletes, broadcasters and every one of them, said Kingsport,” Tilger explained. “They said the amount of community engagement and the local sponsor support was intoxicating.”

“It was a no-brainer,” he said.

For current World No. 1, Kyle Berkshire, there will always be fond memories for him here in Kingsport.

“For me personally, it was the event I broke out in 2018 and had my first major success on TV,” he said. “

But, Berkshire isn’t the only athlete that jumped at the opportunity to return to the Model City.

“For all of us, there was just a collective energy throughout, you know, both events here – that was very special,” he recalled. “And whenever you are in a position to recapture that energy and to experience the excitement again, you want to do it.”

The event will be held from August 26-28 at MeadowView. Over the three days, fans will see an Open Division, Women’s Division and Senior Division event. It will also serve as the world championship for the Amateur’s Division.

It will be the first WLD competition to be feature on television (Golf Channel) this year.

Tickets will be $20, while children ages 12-and-under will receive free admission.