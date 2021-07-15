Boyd Sports forms a new baseball team to replace the Kingsport Axmen

Kingsport, TN — The collegiate wooden bat-season is over for the Kingsport Axmen with less than 20 games to go in the regular season.

This afternoon Boyd Sports confirmed that USA baseball and not major league baseball or the Kingsport Axmen thought it was best to cancel the rest of the season in the best interest of the fans and players.

Recently, Axmen players experienced troubling and concerning behavior involving a former teammate, who is now under the care of medical professionals.



However, due to the other nine partners in the Appalachian League Boyd sports has formed a travel team with a different group of players from around the area to complete the season for the Axmen.

CHRIS ALLEN “We’re gonna call them the Kingsport Road Warriors for now obviously other teams have used that term before, a lot of baseball contacts we have we’ve compiled close to 20 players already and the kids are gonna show up at 10 am tomorrow morning and we plan to get on the bus at 3 o’clock and head to Bristol to play a 7 pm ballgame.