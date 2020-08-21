Boyd Sports confirms Wooden Bat league in the works for Appalachian league parks

Tri-Cities, TN — News Channel 11 sports has learned tonight that the Appalachian League is more than likely not returning, but that doesn’t mean there will not be baseball at several minor parks in the area.

Boyd Sports and Major League Baseball are looking into starting a wooden bat league that will involve most if not all the same teams in the Appalachian League. This league would be a carbon copy of the Cape Cod league which boasts over one thousand former players who have gone on to play in the major leagues.

The only difference being this league would be for college freshman and sophomores, while the cape cod league features juniors.

The league in the Tri-Cities would be set to start next season and we’ll have more details on it, as they become available.