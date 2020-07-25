Bob Kesling Boys & Girls Club Golf Classic set for July 24th at Link Hills

Greeneville, TN — The 17th Annual Bob Kesling Boys & Girls Club Celebrity Golf Classic was held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Link Hills Country Club. The event was held to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. The 2020 tournaments title sponsored by Greeneville Federal Bank and Johnson City Toyota. The event looks to have one of the marquee formats for this area as Bob Kesling has invited celebrities from around the region to compete with local teams of four in this year’s tournament.

Former college and pro athletes, as well as college coaches, will be among the celebrities that will be involved in this year’s event. Past tournament participants have included Johnny Majors, Chris Lofton, John Ward, Dale Ellis, Reggie Johnson, Dane Bradshaw, Haskell Stanback, Eddie Brown, and Condredge Holloway, just to name a few. Other participants include individuals that played collegiate & professional sports, broadcasters, and other notables including coaches from The University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University, Tusculum University, Carson Newman, and the surrounding region.