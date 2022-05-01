BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Saturday races at Bristol Motor Speedway produced two new winners for the weekend slate, as Spencer Bayston and Ricky Weiss sped to victory on the dirt.

Bayston took the checkered flag in the 25-lap NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, but not without some serious contention from Kyle Larson. The NASCAR Cup Series phenom nearly pulled ahead several times in the final laps.

A last-lap caution forced the field to race an extra lap, but Bayston won the restart and held off Larson for the victory.

Larson (2nd), Logan Schuchart (3rd), Rico Abreu (4th) and David Gravel (5th) rounded out the Top 5.

In the CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, Weiss was the fastest of the fast – finishing as the quickest qualifier, heat race winner and feature race winner.

Weiss lost the lead for only two laps in the middle of the race before regaining it and cruising to a win.

Friday night’s winner, Jonathan Davenport, finished in second place. Chris Madden (3rd), Kyle Bronson (4th) and Larson (5th) completed Saturday night’s Top 5.