Barracuda Swim Club defends home water, wins Bank of Tennessee Model City Invitational

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Aquatic Center stayed busy this weekend, as the Barracuda Swim Club hosted the Bank of Tennessee Model City Invitational. The local swimmers still had to make sure they defended their turf… or pool.

The BSC won the meet with a combined team score of 4,476, with the next closest score being 3,580 from the second-place Virginia Gators and 1,813 by third-place H2okie Aquatics. The Kingsport Piranhas came in fifth with a score of 1,243.

The two-day meet features 200 swimmers representing 11 teams from three different states.

“These kids get to race kids that they don’t normally see that’s a bonus that’s fun for them so we’ve got some really good teams here and I’ve watched all the different coaches they’re all doing a really great job with their teams and all the kids are benefiting and that’s the key point,” Barracuda Swim Club head swimming coach Chris Coraggio said, who is also the Science Hill head swimming coach.

The BSC brothers were in complete control, tallying a team boys score of 1,993 with the next closest score being 934.50 by the Virginia Gators. The BSC girls racked up more points than the boys (2,483), but fell short of the team girls title to the Virginia Gators (2,654.50).

Holding this event meant a lot to everyone involved after missing out last year when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.