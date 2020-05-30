Ballad Health to conduct health pre-screenings in preparation for NASCAR races

BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 07: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Toyota, races during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 7, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — 25 Ballad Health staff members will pre-screen race personnel entering the track for this weekend’s Xfinity and Cup Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

SEE ALSO: Bristol Motor Speedway cleaning and sanitizing before Xfinity and Cup series races

The pre-screenings will include temperature checks along with a small questionnaire.

The Ballad Health Care nursing director for Bristol Motor Speedway, Robbie Parks, expects the pre-screenings at The Last Great Colosseum to go underway without issues.

“I’ve been in touch and contact, about daily, with NASCAR medical liaisons, and they’ve given us what worked in one place and what worked better in another place,” Parks said. “So, we think we have the best plan possible for this to occur smoothly and without incident.”

Ballad Health officials will be on-site Sunday at 5:30 a.m. and Monday at 7 a.m. to begin the screening process.