Kingsport, TN — “Mother Nature” was a wet blanket for the Appalachian league, at least two games were postponed, but not the one in Kingsport where the defending champion Axmen faced the River Riders from Elizabethton.

As we head to Hunter Wright stadium where despite a little rain the mascot was having fun with our videographer . Bottom of the 1st…Bases loaded and the Axmen leading 2-0….Ryan McCarthy walks….. Corbin Shaw comes home to score to make it 3-0 Axmen.

Next batter and same result….Kevin Fernandez walks, so Mike Mancini would walk home and score.They would bring in 3 runs off bases loaded walks and lead 4-0 after the first inning When the River Riders did get some wood on the ball the Axmen were right there to snuff it out.

Kingsport holds off Elizabethton to win 11-7.