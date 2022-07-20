Kingsport, tn — The Kingsport Axmen crushed the Elizabethton River Riders by a final score of 10-3.

Kingsport (27-13) won seven of ten games against Elizabethton in the completed season series.

The Axmen had the bats going early, as they took a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Corbin Shaw singled home Nate Anderson, Kyle Booker hit an RBI groundout to score Sam Petersen and Gunner Gouldsmith singled home Ian Riley.

Kingsport reliever Walker Trusley (3-0, 3.00 ERA) picked up his third win of the season out of the bullpen. Trusley pitched four innings, allowed one unearned run and struck out four batters.

The Axmen now head to Princeton for a two-game series against the Whistlepigs.