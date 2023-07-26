Bristol, TN — It was back to regular season baseball in the Appalachian league tonight as the Stateliners hosted the Axmen and the Stateliners trailed 2-0 when Jake Books got them on the board with a doubles (2) on a fly ball to left field, Jordan Austin scores it was 2-1

Few batters later Daniel Contreras singles on a ground ball to rightfield, Books would come home to score and this game was tied at 2-all. Top of the 3rd the Axmen would pull away again when Seth Floyd singles on a line drive to leftfield Carson Queck scores and it was 5-2 Kingsport

Axmen win 11-4 and climb to 500 on the season