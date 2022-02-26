(WJHL) – A handful of Northeast Tennessee squads advanced to their respective boy’s basketball regional semifinals with wins on Saturday night.

Science Hill, led by Jamar Livingston, cruise past Morristown West in a Region 1-4A matchup, 82-36.

Sullivan East hung tough with Greeneville for a while in Hal Henard Gymnasium, but the Greene Devils pulled away late, 82-55. Jakobi Gillespie finished with 31 points for the home squad, while Reid Satterfield’s 19 points pushed him past the 2,000-career point mark.

Elizabethton battled Cocke County for four quarters, pulling out a 63-60 win on their home floor.

Chuckey-Doak eased past Pigeon Forge in a Region 1-2A battle, 79-63.

An Andrew Steel swipe and score to beat the buzzer lifted Volunteer past Grainger County, 64-62.