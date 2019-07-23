Area golfers brave the elements to raise money for Tri-Cities First Tee program

Johnson City, Tn — They were not playing for a Claret jug even though it did look like Northern Ireland because of the rain this morning, but for several Tri Cities golfers the goal was much greater.

It was the annual "Birdies for Bucks" fundraiser, the event raises money for the first tee of Tri Cities. This was a marathon-style golf event where the player or team got pledges for play and birdies.

100% of the money raised will go towards the advancement of the first tee through scholarships, training, accessibility to golf courses, affordability of the program, and teaching aids.

“All the money raised goes to the Tri Cities program at all 10 locations across the Tri Cities area Johnson City, KPT, Bristol in Greeneville it will go to help young people get involved in the game of golf and instill those life skills and core values they can take throughout their entire life.”