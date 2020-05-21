Area bowler rolls three perfect games in the span of two weeks

Johnson City, TN — Holiday lanes was closed for the past seven weeks, throwing off the rhythm of numerous players.

“Every bowler they don’t come in thinking they’re going to throw a perfect game,” says 300 game bowler Conrad Casem,

But Casem is no average bowler before the coronavirus the johnson city resident not only tossed one perfect game but three.

“Within a span of two weeks I threw three perfect games and it’s been a huge uphill battle says Casem.”

A torn ligament in his bowling hand was one of the struggles Conrad dealt with, but his friends and family pulled him out of the gutter say Casem “I was in a dark place and thankfully I had a huge community of people in my life to get me back into the sport.”

When the Johnson City local bounced back he actually never had his sights on 300.

“You don’t really think about bowling a perfect game, because then you’ll go mental. then you’ll start hating the game and you don’t want to do that, you just want to keep improving on your style, your form,” according to Casem.

Well, what advice does the five-time 300 thrower have, he says “the mentality going into it is throw a good shot, just keep throwing good shots then kept stringing, there we go three in perfect games in two weeks.”

And I can bet this won’t be the final time Conrad hits another 300

In Johnson City Jesse Krull for News Channel 11 sports.