ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jackson Holmes’ warmup prior to Sunday evening’s game with Greeneville was pretty normal – routine even. However, when he hit the pitching mound for that first inning, the Illinois native had a thought.

“This might be a good day to do something special,” he said. “Sure thing, it was.”

The Saint Louis University rising-sophomore hurled a seven-inning no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Flyboys.

The stat line was impressive – one walk, one hit by pitch and eight strikeouts.

“I got my best friend in the other dugout telling me ‘hey, you’ve got a no-hitter going,'” Holmes recalled. “I had to tune that out. You don’t want to jinx it or anything.”

There was no jinxing, as Holmes recorded one final groundball out to complete the feat.

“It was kind of like a blackout moment – you know,” he said. “I was just standing there – like man what do I do now?”

“Here comes like ten guys from our dugout and then here comes 12 more from our bullpen,” he continued. “I was like, ‘I’m just gonna stand here and let them do what they want to do, but I’m gonna throw my glove back to our dugout and just see where this goes.'”

Holmes explained that he had thrown a no-hitter a few times before, most recently in high school. But, to throw one on the Appalachian League stage is something he’ll remember for a long time.

“It’s very special because, you know, you’re going out there against some of the best young talent you can find in the nation, really,” he said. “I know people from Cali that are here and people from New York that are here – literally any team is represented at this league – and to do it against those guys is really special.”

Coupled with a 6.2 inning, one-run outing against Bluefield earlier in the week, Holmes earned Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday. Holmes believes it’s a week and a performance that can power him through the rest of the season and beyond.

“Makes me feel like I can really hang in there with those guys and even show that I can do what I’ve been taught to do my whole life,” he said. “Getting that confidence to go out there and be able to do it night-in and night-out is going to be really helpful for me as an athlete.”