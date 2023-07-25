KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an early flurry of runs, it was a late tally that secured a 3-2 victory for the West Division All-Stars at Hunter Wright Stadium on Tuesday night.

Kingsport’s Mike Mancini started the scoring with an RBI triple that thumped off the right field wall. Future Tennessee Vol and Bristol State Liner, Dalton Bargo, stepped up moments later and contributed a sac fly, stretching the lead to 2-0.

Princeton’s Ellis Garcia cut the deficit in half in the second inning, chopping a ball over the pitcher and into center field for an RBI single. Then, a Will Bolinger wild pitch in the fourth inning allowed the East All-Stars to knot the game, 2-2.

The pitchers dominated for a handful of innings that followed, as batters barely managed many hits until the eighth. Greeneville’s Nick Barone launched a fly ball deep enough to score Kingsport’s Deniel Ortiz, as the West All-Stars retook the lead, 3-2.

Johnson City’s Hayden Cooper earned the save in the ninth inning, striking out two batters and getting the final out via the groundout.

Elizabethton’s Pablo Torres earned the victory on the mound for the West All-Stars, as he hurled a scoreless eighth inning, allowing two hits while striking out one batter.

Teams in the Appalachian League return to regular season action on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY GAMES:

Doughboys @ WhistlePigs, 6 p.m.

Ridge Runners @ Flyboys, 7 p.m.

Axmen @ State Liners, 7 p.m.

River Riders @ Otterbots, 7 p.m.